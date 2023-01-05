I do understand; do you?

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on December 15, 2022.





In this video, I’m speaking about observing the biblical and commanded 7th day Sabbath of the Lord thy God and am challenging SUNday worshippers to do likewise.



You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook.



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]