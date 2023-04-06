https://gettr.com/post/p2dllkjf396

4/4/2023 【NFSC Citizens in Solidarity with Miles Guo Outside the SDNY Court】Galvin Wax, President of the New York Young Republican Club: It is un-American that political dissidents posing threats to the system got targeted, and we have to fight back and call it out!

#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow





4/4/2023 【纽约南区法庭外新中国联邦人声援文贵先生】加文·瓦克斯, 纽约青年共和党俱乐部主席: 持不同政见者因为对现有体制造成威胁而受到打击，这不符合美国精神，我们必须要反抗并大声疾呼！

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平





