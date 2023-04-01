Urgent updates: New Obamacare Death Panel; State DNR Collusion; Use of Medical Directive to save your life

1. New death panel (previously killed Obamacare provision) signed into law on November 23, 2022 – MEDCAC is charged with “deciding which medical items and services are reasonable and necessary.”Show more





2. Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services (the organization in charge of regulating doctors in Wisconsin) issued a statement that DNR laws don’t apply to hospital settings!





3. Medical directives document – you must advocate for your care in a medical setting. The Public Health Emergency was extended on October 13, 2022, and hospital murders are still taking place at the rate of 500 – 1000 per day! We did our first hospital rescue on November 5 and this document was key to saving the disabled man’s life.





We continue to stand on Genesis 50:20: You intended to harm me, but God intended it for good to accomplish what is now being done, the saving of many lives.





Download links:





Directives for My Care - https://www.dropbox.com/s/3eorvxvjchplxvv/DIRECTIVES%20FOR%20MY%20CARE-%201-1.pdf?dl=0





MEDCAC Charter: https://www.dropbox.com/s/8lit8eij3vc7cab/MEDCAC%20Charter.pdf?dl=0





State DNR Response: https://www.dropbox.com/s/hrr08cqfufzhc6v/State%20DNR%20response.docx.pdf?dl=0





