Austin TX Home Invasion Capitol Of The World Or Bust!

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Communist sympathizer and District 4 City Council member Gregorio Casar has spearheaded the left's inevitable engineered demise of Austin, Texas. Casar and the totalitarian mob running the Austin Texas City Council have signed off on ultimately cutting $150 million from the Austin Police Department that is already stretched thin by a metro area that is rapidly expanding and growing by 4% on average every year and has a crime index that is higher than 83% of other U.S. Cities. Not to mention that a majority of Austinites oppose defunding the police as . a survey, conducted from July 14 to 17, found a majority of respondents (53% to 40%) do not support reducing officers according to The Greater Austin Crime Commission. But the safety of Austinites is obsolete to Marxist idealism. As $21 million will immediately be reinvested into a re imagining of housing programs and victim and mental health services. Cutting cadet classes, overtime pay. Another $80 million represents the forensics lab, communications, victim services, community partnerships that will be cut back and moved into other departments. But the Austin City Council literally calls to have APD headquarters blown up. And transforming the international destination of SXSW and the Austin City Limits Festival into a crime riddled homeless shelter akin to Los Angeles and San Francisco. Most of the country is currently fleeing in droves to cities like Austin. But before you know it cities like Austin will represent the hell holes those people rapidly fled from.
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