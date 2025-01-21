UN Digital Compact And The Digital Neuro Bio Markers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A little spill on the emerging market share on the digital Neuro bio markers. This is proof that indeed the emerging markets are fully engaged in the build up of the bio digital convergence.
digital Neuro bio markers
https://www.globenewswire.com/fr/news-release/2025/01/09/3007132/0/en/Digital-Neuro-Biomarkers-Global-Forecasts-2024-2034-Market-to-Grow-by-Over-8-Billion-Driven-by-Growth-in-Clinical-Trials-and-Neurological-Drug-Development.html
The UN Digital Compact
https://www.un.org/techenvoy/global-digital-compact
There is no way this is isn’t fact!
