19 - The Ultimate Guide to Shipping Your Belongings to El Salvador - Short 19 #MovingToElSalvador

See full video at: https://youtu.be/yXqjtt0_qdo

Here is a list of prohibited items that another company gave to us:





· Items not allowed: New properties (it is considered a “new property” for every item that has less than 6 months of use), porn of any kind, alcohol, guns, drugs and flammable products.





Prohibited Items:

· Food of any kind: canned, spices, pet food, dehydrated, etc.

· or Liquor of any kind

· Chemical personal hygiene items: shampoo, soap, mouthwash, etc.

· Chemical cleaning items: disinfectants

· or Medicines

· Chemical products: cosmetics, perfumes, body creams, paints, sprays or aerosols, etc.

· or drugs

· Weapons and ammunition

· Pornographic material of any kind

· or Jewelry/Money

In the event that customs finds any of the aforementioned items, it will impose high fines, warehousing, delays and may even cause confiscation of the shipment



