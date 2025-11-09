Brooklyn Faith SDA Church, Ephesus Adventist Church in Harlem, & Hansen Place SDA Church allow Zohran Mamdani to campaign on Sabbath from the pulpit which breaks the Sabbath, unites church & State, and allows a Muslim who does not believe Christ is God to address the congregation. Muslim High Court Orders Complete Sunday Shutdown to Combat Toxic Smog. Smog crisis: LHC imposes ban on commercial activities on every Sunday Lahore ranked as most polluted city in world again on Tuesday.





Some Adventists are questioning the appropriateness of campaign appearances by New York City’s mayor-elect, Zohran Mamdani, at two Adventist churches in the weeks leading up to his election. The 2025 mayoral race winner—who defeated former governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa—spoke at multiple gatherings during his campaign, including services at the Hanson Place and Ephesus Seventh-day Adventist Churches. What were once seen as routine outreach stops are now being discussed within Adventist circles as a case study in how faith, politics, and public influence can converge.





On Saturday, November 1, just three days before election day, Mamdani—then a frontrunner in the race for New York City’s next mayor—visited the historic Hanson Place Seventh-day Adventist Church in Brooklyn for a “Public Affairs & Religious Liberty (PARL)” convocation as one of his final campaign stops. The stop was part of his broader outreach to several congregations during the campaign. Inside the sanctuary, his presence was met with polite applause. Outside and across Adventist social media, however, the visit ignited a wider conversation about the boundaries between faith and political engagement. According to Reuters, Mamdani also campaigned on the church steps that same day. Ivor Myers, the founder of Power of the Lamb ministries remained silent to the Sabbath breaking and proceeded to preach against the sins of the republicans while excusing the sins of the democrats. Title of the sermon was A False Jesus. He is guilty before God by lending his hand in the apostasy of uniting church and state.





The meetings, hosted by the Brooklyn Faith Seventh-day Adventist Church in partnership with the Northeastern Conference, ran nightly from July 19 through August 16th. On the last day of the meetings, during one of the Sabbath services, something took place which I wager has never happened in an Adventist evangelistic series before. Zohran Mamdani, running for New York City mayor, stood at the pulpit and gave a campaign speech, while New York Attorney General Letitia James watched from the audience.





