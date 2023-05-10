⚡️Zelensky replacing Victory Day with Europe Day (https://t.me/IntelRepublic/19780) shows how EU Chief von der Leyen wants to take REVENGE for her NAZI ancestors’ crushing defeat in WW2 - Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Zakharova.

🗣Could this be done with the Holocaust, for example? Take it and rename it, rewrite it, say that it didn’t exist. Can you imagine this? - Zakharova.