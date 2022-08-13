Reincarnation Soul Trap: Mind Wipes and our Handlers in the Afterlife

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Video source: Howdie Mickoski Talks "Reincarnation Soul Traps" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kIVcRqftqyA
Quote: "Coming here early to share with you some of the work going into the new book Exit the Cave. This concept of reincarnation being a trap for our soul is an important one, so I wanted to share a small piece of that work with you as well as the challenge with writing about Plato's Cave at all. As for me, doing fine, still not much sun, writing 6 hours a day, in the garden the rest of the time. See you all in a couple of weeks."
Wayne Bush's Site
http://www.trickedbythelight.com/tbtl/index.html
Forever Conscious Research
https://www.youtube.com/c/ForeverConsciousResearchChannel
Matt's Will video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xmpZ0...
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b