Kash Patel Drops: Government Gangsters and the Deep State Corruption

Government Gangsters and the Deep State | Kash Patel with Sebastian Gorka on AMERICA FirstKash gives his prediction on the Danchenko case.

“What you have to look at in the Danchenko case is the material John Durham is putting out. That he’s telling us the FBI unlawfully allowed a CHS to cover up the FBI’s corruption and paid them with government taxpayer dollars… So I think you’re gonna see a whole flurry of information come out in the next two weeks.” 💥

I won’t be surprised if Danchenko walks like Sussmann did. As Kash says, it’s the info that Durham is presenting to the public. Think big picture.

Also, did you catch at the end where Kash says he’s going to be speaking at the Trump rallies this weekend? 🇺🇸