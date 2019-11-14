Chris Pratt Posts TERRIFIC Tribute To His Veteran Brother

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James Barrett from The Daily Wire reports, In honor of Veterans Day, Chris Pratt, beloved by middle America as one of the few big names in Hollywood willing to defend traditional values and openly discuss his faith, posted a statement on Instagram on Monday expressing his admiration for his veteran older brother, Cully, and urging his followers to “look at our veterans for who they are, actual people, with siblings and parents, with children and funny pasts” and, in doing so, “approach our relationships to them with compassion and understanding.”