Infowars Flashback From 2010: Help Us Take The Infowar To The Next Level

Uploaded on December 29 2019

Posted to ( tv.infowars.com ) as a special report on September 27 2010 announcing the upcoming moneybomb.



Following the de-platforming and de-funding of Alex Jones and many others associated with InfoWars, as of December 29 2019 your support is needed more than ever so visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com

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www.infowars.com (Main news website)

www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)

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The corporate media admits that billions of dollars of taxpayer money are being used to expand the propaganda efforts at Fox News, CNN, and wide array of corporate local television stations in order to inculcate the masses with government scripted lies and distract them with meaningless sports and celebrity events as the economy and society is systematically dismantled and a control grid and police state implemented around them. Alex Jones explains how humanity has become completely disconnected from its primitive survival instinct because of modern consumerist culture, and how this is creating generations of nihilistic, depressed, soulless people who have a death wish and are being brainwashed to hate everything that is good and wholesome.



The infowar is not funded and supported by the elite, their foundations, or the corporate media’s television and radio networks. It is critical that we take the infowar to the next level if we are going to effectively resist the ominous threat posed by the global elite and their cadre of technocrats orchestrating slick propaganda.



Two and a half years ago Alex Jones made the decision to move into a new suite of offices, build a studio, expand his film production, and grow his web news operations. The effort was fantastically successful, but would not have been possible without your generous support. The 2009 moneybomb allowed us to increase our staff, lease the empty warehouse next to us, build more offices and create a professional television studio.



If we hope to finish this ambitious plan and counter corporate media lies, spin, and propaganda, an additional moneybomb is a necessity. It is crucial we take the infowar to the next level and combat the growing propaganda onslaught waged by the global elite and the corporate media with its boundless coffer of money looted from the American taxpayer and provided by wealthy globalist foundations.