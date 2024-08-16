U.S Faces Increasing Pressure In Middle East

The United States is facing increasing pressure in the Middle East over its unwillingness to withdraw forces from Iraq and Syria as well as its unwavering support of the Israeli war on the Palestinian enclave of the Gaza Strip.

The escalation began on July 25 when a rocket attack targeted Ain al-Asad Air Base in the western Iraqi province of al-Anbar, where American troops are known to be deployed. The attack caused no losses. Still, the U.S. responded.

On July 30, the U.S. said that it carried out a strike in “self-defense” against Iran-backed armed factions in the central Iraqi province of Babil. Four drone experts from Kata’ib Hezbollah and another from the Yemeni Houthis (Ansar Allah) were killed in the strike.

Kata’ib Hezbollah is a key faction of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI), which has been launching attacks against U.S. forces in the region in addition to Israel since the start of the war in Gaza. The group carried out several attacks against Israel jointly with the Houthis.

In an apparent response to the deadly strike, a large surveillance blimp of the U.S. military was shot down near al-Omar oil fields base in the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ezzor on August 3.

Another rocket attack also hit Ain al-Asad Air Base on August 5. This time however at least five U.S. troops were wounded.

And on August 9, a drone attack hit a U.S. base in the northeastern Syrian province of al-Hasakah, wounding eight more troops.

Later on August 11, six Syrian pro-government fighters were killed and at least 11 others were wounded when a drone strike hit a bus that was transporting them in Deir Ezzor. The involvement of the U.S. was suspected.

On August 13, another rocket attack targeted the U.S. Conoco gas plant base in Deir Ezzor. Yet, no losses were reported. The attack was unofficially blamed on the IRI, like the ones before.

Despite facing more pressure, the U.S. boosted its forces in the Middle East in recent weeks, including those deployed in Iraq and Syria, to defend Israel in the face of threat from Iran and its allies. It also approved a $20 billion arms sale to Israel, doubling down on its support for the war on Gaza.

The U.S. support for Israel could eventually drag it into a serious conflict with Iran and its allies, who are currently preparing to respond to recent Israeli provocations, which included the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Palestinian Hamas Movement, in the Iranian capital, Tehran.

https://southfront.press/us-faces-increasing-pressure-in-middle-east/