ENEMIES SHALL BE EXPOSED!!! Part 5 of Wake Up, America! The Information War is ON!

Recorded the morning of Nov. 7th, 2020. Is POTUS playing his Trump card again?



Stay hopeful, in faith and in prayer, as God is allowing the real enemies of this nation and world to expose themselves.



Topics covered: God's got this election! Biden never won - the mainstream media's use of Nazi tactics. Was there a QFS block chain encryption code on ballots per Dr. Steve Pieczenik, PhD? The Antichrist and Mark of the Beast. The rise of Government sex slaves, drug & human trafficking. Cathy O'Brien & the Trance-Formation of America. The C l i n t o n 's satanic evil. 1983 prophecy of Trump leading America back to God. America enslaved to lies for a century. Trump Derangement Syndrome - we must use Logic over emotion. How to deal with brainwashed friends & family who reject truth. Hollywood is a C I A propaganda machine. Jesus will let you go if you refuse truth. Judgment Day is coming. Choose your side. Biblical warning against mockers. The deceived will be the snitches & traitors. The evil push for the satanic globalist NWO. Trump is the last bulwark. The War is in the Spirit realm first - Fight! Those whose names are written in the Book of Life will have their eyes open. Those deceived by fear will give away all freedoms and are enslaved to the Mind Control Plantation. The Freemasons & secret societies have been plotting their takeover for decades. Law, Order, and Justice - pray for it. Don't stoop to their level - enemies of America trying hard to "catch" patriots in aggression or violence. Know your Oath Keepers. Stop relying on Internet & cell phones. Republicans have won across the nation. Stand up for victims around you. A type of Civil War may come one day so be prepared, but it is NOT now. Rise up in Righteous Anger & Righteous Indignation. The Battle Lines are drawn.



Scripture References:



"The nations of those who are saved shall walk in its light (the New Jerusalem)... But there shall by no means enter it anything that defiles, or causes an abomination or a lie, but only those who are written in the Lamb’s Book of Life." ~ Revelation 21:25-27



"Judgments are prepared for scoffers (mockers), and beatings for the backs of fools." ~ Proverbs 19:29



"Be mindful of the words which were spoken before by the holy prophets, and of the commandment of us, the apostles of the Lord and Savior, knowing this first: that scoffers (mockers) will come in the Last Days, walking according to their own lusts, and saying, 'Where is the promise of His coming? For since the fathers fell asleep, all things continue as they were from the beginning of creation.' For this they willfully forget: that by the word of God the heavens were of old, and the earth standing out of water and in the water, by which the world that then existed perished, being flooded with water. But the heavens and the earth which are now preserved by the same word, are reserved for fire until the day of judgment and perdition of ungodly men. " ~ 2 Peter 3:2-7



"We should no longer be children, tossed to and fro and carried about with every wind of doctrine, by the trickery of men, in the cunning craftiness of deceitful plotting, but, speaking the truth in love, may grow up in all things into Him who is the head—Christ." ~ Ephesians 4:14-15



"Though I speak with the tongues of men and of angels, but have not love, I have become sounding brass or a clanging cymbal." ~ 1 Corinthians 13:1



UPDATE: Even DHS's CISA Director Chris Krebs has betrayed us now! Please go to Part 6 next for the latest updated info! Uploading soon!



ABOUT ME: I'm here to tell the truth. Veteran, Truther, Patriot, and Follower of Christ that other platforms have tried to censor, covering the political landscape, history, current news, and future events to unfold that have been prophesied about, to expose the spiritual darkness that has permeated the United States of America, and to offer hope from the higher perspective and rally the Spiritual Warriors of this generation back to the values and principles our forefathers fought and died for.



Because the mainstream media won't tell you.



WE are now the news.