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TNFM WORLD NEWS 24 SEPT 2022
PRAY,PLAN.PREPARE,PROTECT YOU & YOURS!
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https://www.cnbc.com/2022/09/23/british-pound-plunges-to-fresh-37-year-low-of-1point10-.html
https://www.cnbc.com/2022/09/22/futures-inch-higher-following-another-day-of-losses-after-fed-rate-hike-sell-offs.html
https://www.weforum.org/great-reset/
https://www.foxnews.com/media/media-dems-point-fingers-republicans-border-crisis-skirt-around-blame-biden
https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/stats/cbp-enforcement-statistics
https://www.ernst.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/letter_to_mayorkas.pdf