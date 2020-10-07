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Corona Fraud Scandal - Crimes Against Humanity with Dr. Reiner Fuellmich (Part 2)
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50 views • October 07, 2020
It's about the testing we do with something called PCR, an amplification technique, better known to biologists as a research tool used in our labs when trying to unpick mechanisms of disease. I was frankly astonished to realize they’re sometimes used in population screening for diseases – astonished because it is a very exacting technique, prone to invisible errors and it’s quite a tall order to get reliable information out of it, especially because of the prodigious amounts of amplification involved in attempting to pick up a strand of viral genetic code. The test cannot distinguish between a living virus and a short strand of RNA from a virus which broke into pieces weeks or months ago.
https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/2020/10/04/german-corona-investigative-committee
https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/2020/10/04/german-corona-investigative-committee
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