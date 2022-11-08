Eve of Election Trumps Final Rally in Ohio | Kash Patel

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Kash Patel Has Been "Redirected" to OH by Trump Team. EYES ON the Rally Tonight!
Kash responds to questions about why Trump chose Ohio for his final rally on the eve of the election and the question of Trump announcing that he is running in 2024.
Kash: “…As Ohio goes, so does the nation..”
“ I don’t know what the presidents’ intentions are, but I was supposed to be on a MAGA Bus Tour for Kari Lake and I got redirected to Ohio. So I’m here with you all now”