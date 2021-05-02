© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What day was Jesus Crucified and why does it matter?
Follow
0
Share
Report
12 views • May 02, 2021
I am sick of being ridiculed by the followers of pastors who cannot admit through pride that they are wrong.If they cannot get the easy scriptures correct why would they be believed on the hard ones?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.