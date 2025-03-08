The Most Dangerous Under-the-Radar Democrat Is Going After Nancy Pelosi

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Saikat Chakrabarti is very likely to unseat Nancy Pelosi. It would have seemed impossible just a couple of years ago but suddenly the atmosphere in the Democrat Party is one of massive change.
Pelosi is very old. She's been in Congress for nearly five decades. Now, she's the fading remnant of a party that prides itself on progress and Chakrabarti represents what many believe to be the party's future.
Grid Doctor Solar: https://jdrucker.com/solar