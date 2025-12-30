Project Mockingbird Is Alive & Well

Our News Media Are Compromised

* Project Mockingbird is a CIA secret project.

* It infiltrated our news rooms and controlled our news cycles for decades.

* It is still alive and well.

* That’s just one of the many revelations from Kevin Shipp.

* He is a veteran of the CIA who has been exposing the shadow government that essentially controls Washington DC.





Redacted News (28 December 2025)

https://rumble.com/v73mgrk-project-mockingbird-is-alive-and-well-at-the-cia-and-our-news-media-are-com.html

https://youtu.be/wewu9h72XrE