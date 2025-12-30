Project Mockingbird Is Alive & Well

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Our News Media Are Compromised
* Project Mockingbird is a CIA secret project.
* It infiltrated our news rooms and controlled our news cycles for decades.
* It is still alive and well.
* That’s just one of the many revelations from Kevin Shipp.
* He is a veteran of the CIA who has been exposing the shadow government that essentially controls Washington DC.
Redacted News (28 December 2025)
https://rumble.com/v73mgrk-project-mockingbird-is-alive-and-well-at-the-cia-and-our-news-media-are-com.html