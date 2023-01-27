The Truth Vacuum gets filled with Nonsense, like the Secret Space Program - Stephen Bassett Part 4 of 6

Steve focuses on Disclosure saying that we can’t let other problems in the world take us away from our goal of Disclosure. Schecky goes back and forth with Steve about the WEF and Israel and their great power to influence the narrative, their way.





11:00 The weaponization of the atom after 1900.





Brian asks Steve if he thinks E.T. could be affecting the governments. Steve gives a detailed answer. Maybe... but he can’t act on that without more definite evidence.





24:30 What about a one world religion or how will Disclosure affect religion?





34:40 The key to successful activism is persistence and focus.





39:00 The idea of super soldiers and the Secret Space Program with people on Mars is “the truth vacuum stuff,” Steve talked about earlier. Meaning, when there’s a truth vacuum, people fill it with all kinds of stories, most not true.





Stephen Basset joined our Meetup group https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact on Jan. 14, 2023 for four hours. His website is https://paradigmresearchgroup.org/ . Stephen Bassett is a political activist. He made history in 1996 when he registered to lobby the U.S. Government regarding its policy of withholding from the American people the truth of an extraterrestrial presence engaging the Human Race. It was the first such registration and immediately caught the attention of the Washington Post.





