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BECOME YOUR OWN CENTRAL BANK: The $320 Trillion Deep State Debt & The Coming Correction
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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BECOME YOUR OWN CENTRAL BANK: The $320 Trillion Deep State Debt & The Coming Correction


FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v79whhi-the-fed-is-dead-welcome-to-the-new-monetary-system.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a


For the first time in history, you can become your own central bank. Peer to peer. Direct. Venmo without the middleman. No gas fees. No monopoly. No one skimming 3% just because they can.


In this powerful briefing, Jon Dowling lays out the blueprint for financial sovereignty in the new era. The old system was designed to enslave—usury, artificial debt, interest, penalties, closing costs. But President Trump's new tokenized system brings God's money back to the people through decentralized assets, hardware wallets, and blockchain technology that cuts out the corrupt gatekeepers.


Here's what they don't want you to know: the real debt of the world isn't 39 trillion, its 320 trillion. And 90% of it is not consumer debt. It's deep state debt. The printing, the trafficking, the money laundering, the DOGE malfeasance, the corporate corruption. The list goes on and on.


President Trump is sticking that invoice back on the deep state. The Office of Foreign Assets Control—the Treasury cops—has been building the case against every corrupt nation, every corrupt name. The Bushes. The Clintons. The Obamas. The Rockefellers. The Rothschilds. All of them.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
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