Naomi Wolf Vs The Liars | MSOM Ep. 808

Naomi Wolf joins the show to discuss her long and storied fight against Tyranny over the years as she pulls no punches on the Amp News Network!!!







Check Out More of Jason Bermas Below:





https://rumble.com/TheInfoWarrior





https://www.buymeacoffee.com/jasonbermas





Want to tune in on the go? Listen to the podcast version of this episode below!





AMP INSIDER: Talk with our show hosts live on “Ask The Expert”. Go deeper with your research with archived shows and discounts on Patriot resources!





When You Subscribe Now + Use the Code ‘BERMAS’ You’ll Receive The First Month for Just $1 –





https://ampinsider.us/amp/signup/MSOM





It’s Patriots like you, who help fund AMP’s efforts to provide uncensored news you can trust.





SUPPORTING OUR PATRIOT SPONSORS = SUPPORTING AMP!





Don’t Wait for the Next Financial Crisis – Get a Free Gold Consultation Now!

https://bit.ly/kirkelliotphdjmc





Use Our Code AMP888 For Special Discounts at:





Support Patriot Mike Lindell who has been canceled by the woke corporations!

Get American Made Products for your home!

https://MyPillow.com





“Laetrile works, you bet your life” – Save 10% off your entire order:

https://rncstore.com/AMPNEWS





Looking to Promote Your Business? Reach a loyal demographic of freedom-loving Americans who vote with their dollars. Promote your patriot business on AMP NEWS. Contact Sean Morgan at: [email protected]





FOLLOW US ON SOCIALS: https://linktr.ee/ampnews





LISTEN TO OUR SHOW PODCASTS: https://podcast.ampnews.us





AMPINSIDER – A COMMUNITY AND RESOURCE TO CONNECT WITH LIKE-MINDED PATRIOTS:

HTTPS://AMPINSIDER.US/





The content in our videos SHALL NOT be construed as tax, legal, insurance, construction, engineering, health, electrical, financial advice, or other & may be outdated or inaccurate; it is your responsibility to verify all information. You must conduct your own research. These videos are for entertainment purposes ONLY. If you need advice, please contact a qualified CPA, attorney, insurance agent, contractor/electrician/engineer/etc., financial advisor, doctor, or the appropriate professional for the subject you would like help with.