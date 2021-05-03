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Hopalong Cassidy documentary, hosted by Dennis Weaver
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16 views • May 03, 2021
Grace Bradley and many others are interviewed about William Boyd., aka Hopalong Cassidy.
Great job with this documentary! I rediscovered Hoppy about a month ago and I am addicted to his movies. Amazingly high quality and a character who can still inspire children and adults today with his good values, honesty, integrity, transparency and sense of justice and doing what is right.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cqsWjv-kDUE
Great job with this documentary! I rediscovered Hoppy about a month ago and I am addicted to his movies. Amazingly high quality and a character who can still inspire children and adults today with his good values, honesty, integrity, transparency and sense of justice and doing what is right.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cqsWjv-kDUE
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