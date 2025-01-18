☦️A church service on the occasion of Epiphany was held in the Izmailovo Kremlin

The evening of January 18, the day before Epiphany, is called Epiphany Eve. Special solemn services dedicated to this holiday are held in Orthodox churches.

Church of Saint Nicholas Sanctifier:

The wooden church was built in 2004. It follows the tradition of medieval wooden church building and is the tallest wooden church in Russia—over 130 feet high. It is in a cultural park known as "The Kremlin in Ismailovo."



