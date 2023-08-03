BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Niger's General Salifou-Mody speaks after his Meeting with President Ibrahim Traoré of Burkina Faso
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1405 followers
Follow
3
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
107 views • August 03, 2023

Niger's General Salifou-Mody speaks after his meeting with President Ibrahim Traoré of Burkina Faso.

Niger general Salifou-Mody visits Burkina Faso

“Our delegation had the honor and privilege of being received this evening by the President of the Transition of Burkina Faso. During this hearing, the situation in Niger was discussed. This situation is calm, this situation is under control.

We also talked about support. It must be said, we have received very strong support from Burkina Faso since, as you know, a number of ECOWAS countries have decided to apply severe sanctions measures against Niger. But in addition to these sanctions, there is talk of a military intervention.

During our exchanges, we spoke precisely about this situation because we would not like Niger to become a new Libya. And we will combine our efforts so that this situation does not occur. In coordination with our brothers in Burkina Faso, we have decided to undertake a number of activities to be able to deal with the situation, to secure our populations and to secure our two countries.” Salifou-Mody


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Strait of Hormuz attacks hit monthly record as oil price floor solidifies amid Iran stalemate

Strait of Hormuz attacks hit monthly record as oil price floor solidifies amid Iran stalemate

Willow Tohi
Twelve Senators Call for Removal of US-Israel Military Integration Provisions from NDAA

Twelve Senators Call for Removal of US-Israel Military Integration Provisions from NDAA

Douglas Harrington
House Blocks Hegseth Impeachment as Democrats Signal Future Oversight

House Blocks Hegseth Impeachment as Democrats Signal Future Oversight

Garrison Vance
The Swiss Cheese Solution: How Trump May Walk Away From Iran After Rejecting Both War and Peace

The Swiss Cheese Solution: How Trump May Walk Away From Iran After Rejecting Both War and Peace

Garrison Vance
After years of filing &#8220;climate change&#8221; lawsuits, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey suddenly supports natural gas

After years of filing “climate change” lawsuits, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey suddenly supports natural gas

Lance D Johnson
Former FDA Commissioner Backs Claims of Industry Pressure on Trump Health Aides

Former FDA Commissioner Backs Claims of Industry Pressure on Trump Health Aides

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy