The Word of Faith Movement: Are The WOF Teachers Born Again?

3,393 views - Jun 25, 2022 - van hanshaw - A false teacher is someone who unrepentantly, despite biblical correction, consistently teaches, either implicitly, explicitly, or via his or her behavior, doctrine that is in direct conflict with clear cut Scripture. Could someone who, despite correction, persists in teaching things and behaving in ways that contradict Scripture truly be a born again Christian? Let’s take a look at what Scripture has to say: Galatians 1:8-9 - But even if we or an angel from heaven should preach to you a gospel contrary to the one we preached to you, let him be accursed. 9 As we have said before, so now I say again: If anyone is preaching to you a gospel contrary to the one you received, let him be accursed." Mirror