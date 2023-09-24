Glenn THIS is how we SAVE our nation

Glenn Beck
Sep 24, 2023
We are in what is possibly the final battle for the American way of life, Glenn says. But it's by no means a physical battle. It's a spiritual battle against true evil and Glenn warns that if we don't keep it that way, it will be the death of the American experiment. But as the Left's tactics grow dirtier, we shouldn't lose hope. The forces for good are growing stronger every day. Parents are standing up, the mainstream media has some new competition, and whistleblowers are letting the truth be known.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FKe_Vmw2Qew
