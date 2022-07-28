CIA wants to nail “FBI, KKK, Trumpists”

Michael: Congrats you were briefed by one of the nerdiest ncos before they sent me. Lootenant Kernel rrMax and his philosophical theories. No offense we're bros in arms but I beg to differ. Max may have trusted you but the department was always suspicious. We'd like to help but you won't reach out to the Marines or Veterans Affairs on the Medical Intelligence program you're a victim of, which is red flag. You know something and hiding your lil secret from us. That's ok. About the hacking, I never really cared about my old fb. Those Feds losers can go fuck themselves. But I care about one thing, is that how do you know so much about what has been happening to you? If you're a crisis actor, drop it. We'd find out eventually. Two officers before myself voluntarily withdrew or retreat from this case, I heard Max's Quora was messed by a bot and had FBI fingerprints all over it, traces back to yours and Russia.





Did the Russians pay you to do this? Crisis Actor. Its my job to inquire, I've been assigned to this. Now we don't give a shit about bureaucracy, we care about National Security.





Despite my suspicions, I've been ordered to collect the Intel Report from you.





-Mike

May 30, 2021, 8:06 AM









Michael: Congrats you were briefed by one of the nerdiest ncos before they sent me. Lootenant Kernel Max and his philosophical theories. No offense we're bros in arms but I beg to differ. Max may have trusted you but the department was always suspicious. We'd like to help but you won't reach out to the Marines or Veterans Affairs on the Medical Intelligence program you're a victim of, which is red flag. You know something and hiding your lil secret from us. That's ok. About the hacking, I never really cared about my old fb. Those Feds losers can go fuck themselves. But I care about one thing, is that how do you know so much about what has been happening to you? If you're a crisis actor, drop it. We'd find out eventually. Two officers before myself voluntarily withdrew or retreat from this case, I heard Max's Quora was messed by a bot and had FBI fingerprints all over it, traces back to yours and Russia.





Did the Russians pay you to do this? Crisis Actor. Its my job to inquire, I've been assigned to this. Now we don't give a shit about bureaucracy, we care about National Security.





Despite my suspicions, I've been ordered to collect the Intel Report from you.





-Mike