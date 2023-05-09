Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Actor Barry Duffield shares his Coincidence story !!!
2291 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

Actor, writer, and exponent of high physical fitness, Barry Duffield, speaks to Liz Gunn about his experience and injury post-taking the second dose.

This was originally filmed in collaboration with a UK online show. We are shortly following this up with an update on Barry's latest results.

Full video: https://rumble.com/v2ktkme-barry-duffield-actor-and-writer.html?mref=s9inf&mc=5hion

To contact Barry for work or to support him: [email protected]

Here is the original interview from the Baby Will Truth-a-thon on Counterspin to which Liz refers: https://rumble.com/v21k1nu-baby-will-truth-a-thon-part-7-jab-injured-warrior-barry-duffield.html


Mirrored - ImportantInformation1

Keywords
injuryvaxxbarry duffield

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket