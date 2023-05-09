Actor Barry Duffield shares his Coincidence story !!!

Actor, writer, and exponent of high physical fitness, Barry Duffield, speaks to Liz Gunn about his experience and injury post-taking the second dose.
This was originally filmed in collaboration with a UK online show. We are shortly following this up with an update on Barry's latest results.
Full video: https://rumble.com/v2ktkme-barry-duffield-actor-and-writer.html?mref=s9inf&mc=5hion
To contact Barry for work or to support him: [email protected]
Here is the original interview from the Baby Will Truth-a-thon on Counterspin to which Liz refers: https://rumble.com/v21k1nu-baby-will-truth-a-thon-part-7-jab-injured-warrior-barry-duffield.html
Mirrored - ImportantInformation1
