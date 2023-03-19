Prince calls out to the American public: Please pick up your phone, your laptop, text, call, email your congressman, tell the People's House that the United States is under invasion

https://gettr.com/post/p2bxbup5baa

【#FreeMilesGuoNow】03/18/2023 Prince calls out to the American public: Please pick up your phone, your laptop, text, call, email your congressman, even come to Capitol Hill and tell your congressman, tell the People's House that the United States is under invasion and you need to take action now, go after it, get off that chair. Call the DOJ and demand the immediate release of Mr. Miles Guo.





【#立即释放郭文贵先生】03/18/2023 小王子呼吁美国民众：请拿起你们的电话、电脑，给你的国会议员发短信、打电话、发电子邮件，甚至来到国会山，告诉你们的国会议员，告诉众议院，美国正在遭受入侵，你们需要马上采取行动，去调查此事，不要坐以待毙。给司法部打电话，要求他们立即释放郭文贵先生。







