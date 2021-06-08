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SPEAKING UP FOR THE CHILDREN OF GEORGIA- COURTNEY ANN TAYLOR
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140 views • June 08, 2021
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Courtney Ann Taylor of Gwinnett County, Georgia speaks up for children everywhere about the arbitrary and unnecessary mask mandates that are taking a heavy toll on the physical and psychological well being to the least vulnerable of the population for a virus that boasts a better recovery to that of the seasonal flu, with a 99.7 percent survival rate.
This is the power of your voice in action. Speak up while there are still laws to protect your rights to do so.
https://www.WeAreTheNewsOH.com
https://www.WeAreTheNewsUSA.com
Courtney Ann Taylor of Gwinnett County, Georgia speaks up for children everywhere about the arbitrary and unnecessary mask mandates that are taking a heavy toll on the physical and psychological well being to the least vulnerable of the population for a virus that boasts a better recovery to that of the seasonal flu, with a 99.7 percent survival rate.
This is the power of your voice in action. Speak up while there are still laws to protect your rights to do so.
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