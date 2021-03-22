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European micronation San Marino begins administering Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine
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81 views • March 22, 2021
NBC News NOW, March 20, 2021

NBC News’ Claudio Lavanga reports on San Marino becoming one of the first countries in Europe to use Russia’s Sputnik V covid vaccine, and how it could have major geopolitical implications.

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