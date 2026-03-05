BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
THE FRAUD OF THE BATHHOUSE BARRY BIRTH CERTIFICATE IS BEING EXPOSED❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
The actual Bathhouse Barry Birt Certificate: https://imgflip.com/i/als3g0


Wow! About time! The media is showing how Obama’s birth certificate was changed! 💥💥💥. He was never born in the U.S. so was never a real president! Everything he signed will be reversed!


ITS ALL MAKING SENSE NOW


Share and Follow @realStormRiders


https://x.com/realStormRiders/status/2029067961646919841


He said it not me


Source: https://x.com/StarwearUS/status/2029219693072978032


From Facebook:


EXPLOSIVE claims rocking the internet: Former President Barack Obama has reportedly hired a team of 9 criminal defense lawyers ahead of an alleged federal grand jury subpoena on March 7!


According to viral posts, this ties back to the 2016 Iran nuclear deal, where Obama sent $150 billion, supposedly to "store evidence" from Jeffrey Epstein's network, including blackmail tapes and financial records moved to Tehran. Now, with Trump back in office, the US military allegedly recovered it all, linking Obama, Clinton, Summers, and more in a massive cover-up timeline.


From the $2.3 billion funneled through Iranian banks to Epstein's Harvard connections and Clinton's testimony, every dot supposedly connects, and Obama's "lie has expired." These wild allegations are spreading like wildfire on social media, but remember, no mainstream news or official sources have confirmed any of this yet. Is it truth or conspiracy?


What do you make of these shocking rumors? Sound off below 👇


#Obama #EpsteinFiles #IranDeal #ClintonTestimony #DeepState #TrumpInvestigation #ConspiracyTheory #PoliticalScandal #ViralVibes #SummersNews

barack hussein obamabathhouse barryadmissionfaked birth certificatealleged federal grand jury subpoena
Recent News
Trump claims he &#8220;forced Israel&#8217;s hand&#8221; in Iran conflict, warns of escalation

Trump claims he “forced Israel’s hand” in Iran conflict, warns of escalation

Kevin Hughes
Humanity&#8217;s Final Exam: We Are Failing the Test of Survival

Humanity’s Final Exam: We Are Failing the Test of Survival

Mike Adams
The White House&#8217;s War on Iran: A Catastrophic Failure of Foresight That Will Plunge the West Into Economic Ruin

The White House’s War on Iran: A Catastrophic Failure of Foresight That Will Plunge the West Into Economic Ruin

Mike Adams
How MAGA Became an Obedience Cult of Mindless Idiots

How MAGA Became an Obedience Cult of Mindless Idiots

Mike Adams
Seismic swarm at secret Nevada base coincides with Trump&#8217;s expanding Iran conflict

Seismic swarm at secret Nevada base coincides with Trump’s expanding Iran conflict

Jacob Thomas
CIA arming Kurdish forces to spark uprising against Iran, raising fears of wider conflict

CIA arming Kurdish forces to spark uprising against Iran, raising fears of wider conflict

Kevin Hughes
