THE FRAUD OF THE BATHHOUSE BARRY BIRTH CERTIFICATE IS BEING EXPOSED❗

The actual Bathhouse Barry Birt Certificate: https://imgflip.com/i/als3g0





Wow! About time! The media is showing how Obama’s birth certificate was changed! 💥💥💥. He was never born in the U.S. so was never a real president! Everything he signed will be reversed!





ITS ALL MAKING SENSE NOW





Share and Follow @realStormRiders





https://x.com/realStormRiders/status/2029067961646919841





He said it not me





Source: https://x.com/StarwearUS/status/2029219693072978032





From Facebook:





EXPLOSIVE claims rocking the internet: Former President Barack Obama has reportedly hired a team of 9 criminal defense lawyers ahead of an alleged federal grand jury subpoena on March 7!





According to viral posts, this ties back to the 2016 Iran nuclear deal, where Obama sent $150 billion, supposedly to "store evidence" from Jeffrey Epstein's network, including blackmail tapes and financial records moved to Tehran. Now, with Trump back in office, the US military allegedly recovered it all, linking Obama, Clinton, Summers, and more in a massive cover-up timeline.





From the $2.3 billion funneled through Iranian banks to Epstein's Harvard connections and Clinton's testimony, every dot supposedly connects, and Obama's "lie has expired." These wild allegations are spreading like wildfire on social media, but remember, no mainstream news or official sources have confirmed any of this yet. Is it truth or conspiracy?





What do you make of these shocking rumors? Sound off below 👇





#Obama #EpsteinFiles #IranDeal #ClintonTestimony #DeepState #TrumpInvestigation #ConspiracyTheory #PoliticalScandal #ViralVibes #SummersNews