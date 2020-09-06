하나님의 5가지 부르심은 ? WHAT ARE THE 5 MANDATES OF GOD?

가짜 기독교인, 가짜 목사

Christian leaders who make up their own mandates instead of following the Mandate that Jesus Christ has called them to are making a BIG MISTAKE! A message from Pastor Paul Hwang - inspired by the Holy Spirit to speak the truth. Pastor Paul shares on why we need to follow God's mandate and not our own.



헌금. 하나님의 축복이 있기를.

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About my Ministry

I am Pastor Paul Hwang. I have served the Lord for 30 years and am commissioned to deliver the Word of God. After some 365 days of water only fasting including 2 x 40 day fasts, I received supernatural power from God to preach a power message, heal the sick and diseased, cast out demons and free the oppressed; and have devoted my life to helping my neighbor with money that I alone earned working hard all of my life as a full time plumber. My wife Renata Hwang serves alongside me playing music together in worship.



Paul Hwang 목사는 30 년 동안 주님을 섬겼으며 하나님의 말씀을 전하라는 사명을 받았습니다. 2 x 40 일의 금식을 포함하여 약 365 일의 물만 금식 한 후, 그는 하나님으로부터 초자연적 인 힘을 받아 권력 메시지를 전하고 병자와 병자를 고치며 악귀를 쫓아 내고 억압당하는 자들을 풀어주었습니다. 자신의 삶을 전 시간 배관공으로 평생 열심히 일하면서 얻은 돈으로 이웃을 돕는 데 헌신했습니다. 그의 아내 Renata Hwang은 예배에서 함께 음악을 연주하며 함께 봉사합니다.