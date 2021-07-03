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JENNY'S CREAMY Chickpea CURRY Recipe (Healthy, and EASY to Make)
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60 views • July 03, 2021
Oh boy! Jenny's Creamy Chickpea Curry! Mmmm! This chickpea curry is absolutely delcious! It's
Following Jenny's Creamy Chickpea Curry, you'll have the perfect, creamy and healthy curry. Curry is one of our favourite things to eat. Perfect with rice, naan, roti, or even just alone. Jenny's Creamy Chickpea Curry is a hit! Try make and let us know how it turns out.
Tags: chickpea curry, creamy chickpea curry, vegan curry, how to make chickpea curry, curry recipe
Get this recipe at:
► https://berkeleychefs.com/chickpea-curry
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An original video production by Berkeley Chefs.
Following Jenny's Creamy Chickpea Curry, you'll have the perfect, creamy and healthy curry. Curry is one of our favourite things to eat. Perfect with rice, naan, roti, or even just alone. Jenny's Creamy Chickpea Curry is a hit! Try make and let us know how it turns out.
Tags: chickpea curry, creamy chickpea curry, vegan curry, how to make chickpea curry, curry recipe
Get this recipe at:
► https://berkeleychefs.com/chickpea-curry
Subscribe to the Berkeley Chefs channel on YouTube: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
Please consider supporting Berkeley Chefs
►BUY Berkeley Chefs gear - https://berkeleychefs.com/getyourgear
►Support our plant-based cooking channel - https://subscribestar.com/berkeleychefs
►Sign up for our free email list! - https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
Make sure to follow Berkeley Chefs on other social media too!
PINTEREST: https://www.pinterest.ca/berkeleychefs/
BRIGHTEON - https://berkeleychefs.com/checkourchannel
RUMBLE - https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetorumblechannel
An original video production by Berkeley Chefs.
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