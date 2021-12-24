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Evil Has Taken Over The World
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211 views • December 24, 2021
A message in a simple song by The Mystic Philosopher proclaiming the fact that evil has truly taken over our world.
Keywords
freedomvaccinespoliticsfearevilreligiongovernmentimmunizationpoliticianstyrannyhuman rightscivil rightsconstitutional rightsforced vaccinationsglobal pandemicplandemicscamdemicomicronnew covid variantmandatory covid-19forced injectionthe mystic philosophervaxxers vs anti-vaxxerscharter of rights and freedomthe news media
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