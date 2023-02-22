Welcome To Proverbs Club.Unplowed Field Of Sin.
Proverbs 21:4 (NIV).
4) Haughty eyes and a proud heart—
the unplowed field of the wicked—produce sin.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Distain and pride drive the Wicked to plow for their evil harvest.
https://pc1.tiny.us/yckr9u7w
#haughty #eye #proud #heart #unplowed #field #wicked #produce #sin
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.