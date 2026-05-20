Canadiens vs. Sabres | NHL Playoff Highlights | Game 7 | May 18, 2026

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Watch full game NHL highlights from Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Playoff Round 2 matchup between the Montréal Canadiens and the Buffalo Sabres on May 18, 2026, where Alex Newhook buried a timely goal for the Canadiens and Rasmus Dahlin lit the lamp for the Sabres forcing the game to be decided in overtime.
00:00 1st Period
03:03 2nd Period
06:01 3rd Period
08:58 Overtime