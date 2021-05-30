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Vaccines magnetic proteins antenna to receive signals from outside body
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1136 views • May 30, 2021
professor Stefano Montanari - BG subtitles - БГ български субтитри, ваксини, КОВИД, магнитни свойства, антена, влияние и контрол над човека, разпознаване дали си ваксиниран, управление на човешкото поведение чрез външни електромагнитни излъчвания.
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