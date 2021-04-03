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It's A Killer: Child & Pregnancy Experimental COVID Injections With Kate Shemirani & Dr. Kevin Corbett
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240 views • April 03, 2021
We are now hearing about the rollout of experimental injections for children that are 6 months and older, as well as pregnant women, along with the claim of this experiment being safe and effective despite massive numbers of deaths and adverse effects across the earth. Kate Shemirani and Dr. Kevin Corbett join me to discuss this deadly serious issue and also other health information, as well as updates in the United Kingdom.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/its-a-killer-child-pregnancy-experimental-injections-with-kate-shemirani-dr-kevin-corbett/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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