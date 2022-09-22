Refuting Health Agencies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Every second you will see a study showing harms from the COVID-19 shots.
This is sourced from a carefully curated list where studies were filtered to ensure there were no duplicates, no irrelevant or withdrawn studies. There are 755 studies (5 pre-prints, 750 peer-reviewed studies):
You can view the full list of the 755 studies here:
https://gitlab.com/TheUnderdog/general-research/-/blob/main/COVID-19-Shot-Questions/Part2/755Studies.csv
You cannot feign ignorance. Everybody knows the shots kill and maim. You are criminally complicit. Legally liable.