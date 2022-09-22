Refuting Health Agencies

Every second you will see a study showing harms from the COVID-19 shots.
This is sourced from a carefully curated list where studies were filtered to ensure there were no duplicates, no irrelevant or withdrawn studies. There are 755 studies (5 pre-prints, 750 peer-reviewed studies):
You can view the full list of the 755 studies here:
https://gitlab.com/TheUnderdog/general-research/-/blob/main/COVID-19-Shot-Questions/Part2/755Studies.csv
You cannot feign ignorance. Everybody knows the shots kill and maim. You are criminally complicit. Legally liable.
