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EXCLUSIVE Dr. Li-Meng Yan Says China Released COVID-19 Intentionally – “THIS IS NOT AN ACCIDENT”
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71 views • May 06, 2022
My Catholic Red Pill.
BREAKING HUGE EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Li-Meng Yan Says China Released COVID-19 Intentionally – “THIS IS NOT AN ACCIDENT”
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator.
By Joe Hoft
April 30, 2022
Dr. Li Meng Yan was on the Joe Hoft Show at 93.3 on Friday. At the end of the interview, Dr. Yan made a HUGE statement.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v132upg-exclusive-dr.-li-meng-yan-says-china-released-covid-19-intentionally-this-i.html
BREAKING HUGE EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Li-Meng Yan Says China Released COVID-19 Intentionally – “THIS IS NOT AN ACCIDENT”
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator.
By Joe Hoft
April 30, 2022
Dr. Li Meng Yan was on the Joe Hoft Show at 93.3 on Friday. At the end of the interview, Dr. Yan made a HUGE statement.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v132upg-exclusive-dr.-li-meng-yan-says-china-released-covid-19-intentionally-this-i.html
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