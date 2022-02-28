WATCH FOR COLLATERAL DAMAGE in the Ukraine-Russia War

When the whole world is against you - there's a banker behind it - 1 in 4 households in America were too busy moving out of their homes to turn it over to Blackstone"There are only two things we should fight for. One is the defense of our homes and the other is the Bill of Rights."Hardest Video Yet To UploadI pay for 90 MBPS - I get 0.5MBPS'In February of 2013, Michael Rivero of What Really Happened.com wrote an article titled, “All Wars Are Bankers’ Wars” that he subsequently read on air. The content was so powerful in its indictment of the global central banking system of the world as the instigators of all wars that it went viral. Soon thereafter, Zane Henry of Zane Henry Productions took it upon himself (as amazing artists are wont to do) to put the audio to video content and released it to the world. He updated it a few times to finalize this masterpiece that must be seen by the world. Below is a short excerpt from the original article:"Behind all these wars,all these assassinations, the hundred million horrible deaths from all the wars lies a single policy of dictatorship. The private central bankers allow rulers to rule only on the condition that the people of a nation be enslaved to the private central banks. Failing that, said ruler will be killed,and their nation invaded by those other nations enslaved to private central banks. '