Judge Napolitano: Jury selection will be telling in N.Y. criminal trial.
Published a day ago

Judge Napolitano: Jury selection will be telling in N.Y. criminal trial.  Judge Andrew Napolitano said we won't know if Donald Trump can get a fair trial in his New York criminal case until we see how jury selection is handled. 

nyindictmenttrialpresident donald j trumpwitchhunt

