ATTORNEY-CLIENT PRIVILEGE DEMOLISHED: FBI ILLEGALLY SPYING On J6er's Communications With Attorney

Stew Peters Show





March 17, 2023





FBI Agent Nicole Miller confessed to spying on attorney/client communications while on the stand during the Proud Boys Trial.

Trennis Evans joins Paul Harrell to dissect this bombshell story.

The FBI is apparently spying on J6ers and their lawyers turning the judicial process into a kangaroo court.

The DOJ’s star witness, FBI agent Nicole Miller, shocked prosecutors during cross examination when she admitted to accessing the prison messaging app "Corrlinks".

Prosecutors had a meltdown and started objecting in irrational ways.

The Judge quickly ended the embarrassing moment for Biden’s DOJ by sending the jury home for the day.

There were over six thousand lines of relevant communications between J6er Zach Rehl and his attorney Josh Mosely.

Procession of these messages is illegal and those involved should face steep jail time.

This is a complete assault on the constitutional right to a fair trial and is destroying the sacred principle of attorney client privilege.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2dlz4o-attorney-client-privilege-demolished-fbi-illegally-spying-on-j6ers-communic.html



