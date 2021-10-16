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When You Sleep Donald J. Trump's Stolen Election & Covid-19 Disappear
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0 view • October 16, 2021
When Men Sleep God's Is Letting You Know that for an eternity your problems are over because He is merciful to all men. If you are a woman you are not so lucky eternally but rather sleeping is a respite for the elevatable eternal boredom. Sleep Is a metaphor for God's mercy...
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