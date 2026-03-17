Be like king Solomon & seek God's wisdom and knowledge (3)

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The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, March 14, 2026.





Follow the example of king Solomon, who upon becoming king of Israel, asked God to bless him with wisdom and knowledge in 2 Chronicles 1:10 and God blessed king Solomon with those attributes.





Don’t seek money, fame, fortune and the big job promotion but rather seek ye first God’s wisdom, knowledge and the kingdom of God as Christ says in Matthew 6:33, which says: But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and His righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.





Seek God’s wisdom, knowledge, His kingdom and His righteousness and you will be blessed by the Eternal.





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