Morning Manna - August 15, 2025 - Daniel 6:24-28 - The God Who Delivers and Reigns Forever

In today's Morning Manna, we close Daniel 6 with a powerful display of God's justice and sovereignty. After Daniel's miraculous deliverance from the lions, his accusers face the judgment they intended for him, and King Darius issues a decree declaring the greatness of the living God. These verses remind us that the Lord's kingdom is everlasting, His dominion without end, and His power to save reaches into every circumstance. No matter the schemes of men, God's purposes will prevail, and His servants will be preserved. Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart