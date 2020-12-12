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JAMES O'KEEFE from PROJECT VERITAS #CNNTapes Jeff Zucker to CNN Executives / JAMES O'KEEFE de PROYECTO VERDADES #CINTASCNN Jeff Zucker a Ejecutivos de CNN
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56 views • December 12, 2020
JAMES O'KEEFE from PROJECT VERITAS #CNNTapes Jeff Zucker to Executives LLAMA a Rudy Guliani as "Useful Idiot" & James O’Keefe joins Sean Hannity for the 3rd night in a row #CNNTapes
JAMES O'KEEFE de PROJECTO VERDADES #CINTASCNN Jeff Zucker a Ejecutivos de CNN LLAMA a Rudy Guiliani "Idiota Útil" y James O'Keefe atiende a Sean Hannity por tercera noche consecutiva sobre #CintasCNN
JAMES O'KEEFE de PROJECTO VERDADES #CINTASCNN Jeff Zucker a Ejecutivos de CNN LLAMA a Rudy Guiliani "Idiota Útil" y James O'Keefe atiende a Sean Hannity por tercera noche consecutiva sobre #CintasCNN
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